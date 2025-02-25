TRAVELZOO Earnings Results: $TZOO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRAVELZOO ($TZOO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $20,680,000, missing estimates of $22,500,945 by $-1,820,945.

TRAVELZOO Insider Trading Activity

TRAVELZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 570,000 shares for an estimated $9,084,800 .

. HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 249,753 shares for an estimated $3,281,106 .

. CHRISTINA SINDONI CIOCCA (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,288 shares for an estimated $398,164.

TRAVELZOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of TRAVELZOO stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

