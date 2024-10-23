Travelzoo Announces Increase In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.18 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $2.35 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $20.10 million from $20.60 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.18 Mln. vs. $2.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $20.10 Mln vs. $20.60 Mln last year.

