Travelzoo Announces Increase In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.2 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $3.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $22.0 million from $21.6 million last year.

Travelzoo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.2 Mln. vs. $3.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $22.0 Mln vs. $21.6 Mln last year.

