TravelSky Technology (TSYHF) Price Target Decreased by 14.99% to 1.42

The average one-year price target for TravelSky Technology (OTCPK:TSYHF) has been revised to $1.42 / share. This is a decrease of 14.99% from the prior estimate of $1.67 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $1.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.50% from the latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in TravelSky Technology. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 25.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSYHF is 0.31%, an increase of 26.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.94% to 86,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,541K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,139K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHF by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,434K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,100K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHF by 3.94% over the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 8,710K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BEMCX - BRANDES EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND Class C holds 6,770K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 6,149K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,815K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

