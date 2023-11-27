Travelsky Technology - ADR (TSYHY) Price Target Increased by 7.36% to 18.39

The average one-year price target for Travelsky Technology - ADR (OTC:TSYHY) has been revised to 18.39 / share. This is an increase of 7.36% from the prior estimate of 17.13 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.93 to a high of 19.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from the latest reported closing price of 17.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelsky Technology - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSYHY is 0.85%, a decrease of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 22,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 8,748K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 5,147K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 9.00% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 2,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 9.08% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 2,345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing a decrease of 41.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 25.65% over the last quarter.

