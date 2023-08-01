Travelsky Technology - ADR (TSYHY) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 20.30

The average one-year price target for Travelsky Technology - ADR (OTC:TSYHY) has been revised to 20.30 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 19.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.83 to a high of 21.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from the latest reported closing price of 18.87 / share.

Travelsky Technology - ADR Declares $0.08 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.08 per share. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on October 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $18.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelsky Technology - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSYHY is 0.95%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 22,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 8,748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,180K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 23.90% over the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 4,544K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 16.22% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 2,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 12.12% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 2,486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 88,550.58% over the last quarter.

