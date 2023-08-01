News & Insights

Stocks
TSYHY

Travelsky Technology - ADR (TSYHY) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 20.30

August 01, 2023 — 07:45 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Travelsky Technology - ADR (OTC:TSYHY) has been revised to 20.30 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 19.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.83 to a high of 21.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from the latest reported closing price of 18.87 / share.

Travelsky Technology - ADR Declares $0.08 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.08 per share. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on October 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $18.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelsky Technology - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSYHY is 0.95%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 22,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSYHY / Travelsky Technology - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 8,748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,180K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 23.90% over the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 4,544K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 16.22% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 2,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 12.12% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 2,486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 88,550.58% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSYHY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.