Travelsky Technology - ADR (TSYHY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Travelsky Technology - ADR said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.08 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on October 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelsky Technology - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSYHY is 0.77%, a decrease of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.78% to 21,989K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.38% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelsky Technology - ADR is 19.79. The forecasts range from a low of 19.28 to a high of $20.76. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.38% from its latest reported closing price of 21.36.

The projected annual revenue for Travelsky Technology - ADR is 5,534MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 8,748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,180K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 23.90% over the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 4,287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares, representing an increase of 16.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 43.38% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 2,891K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,755K shares, representing a decrease of 29.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 8.06% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 2,426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSYHY by 88,550.58% over the last quarter.

