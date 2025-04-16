TRAVELERSS Earnings Results: $TRV Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRAVELERSS ($TRV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $1.10. The company also reported revenue of $11,871,000,000, beating estimates of $10,924,496,663 by $946,503,337.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRAVELERSS Insider Trading Activity

TRAVELERSS insiders have traded $TRV stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN D SCHNITZER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,524 shares for an estimated $13,143,364 .

. MOJGAN M LEFEBVRE (EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,336 shares for an estimated $8,766,105 .

. WILLIAM H HEYMAN (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 29,740 shares for an estimated $7,750,334 .

. MARIA OLIVO (EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl) sold 10,410 shares for an estimated $2,725,345

MICHAEL FREDERICK KLEIN (EVP & President, Personal Ins.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,561,742

ANDY F BESSETTE (EVP and Chief Admin Officer) sold 4,520 shares for an estimated $1,145,643

DAVID DONNAY ROWLAND (EVP & Co-Chief Invest. Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,053,776

DIANE KURTZMAN (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,941 shares for an estimated $1,026,451.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRAVELERSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 628 institutional investors add shares of TRAVELERSS stock to their portfolio, and 644 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TRAVELERSS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TRV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

TRAVELERSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRAVELERSS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRV forecast page.

TRAVELERSS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TRV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $273.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $310.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $270.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Meyer Shields from JMP Securities set a target price of $273.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Harry Fong from Roth Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $256.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.