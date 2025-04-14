TRAVELERSS Earnings Preview: Recent $TRV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRAVELERSS ($TRV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,924,496,663 and earnings of $0.81 per share.
TRAVELERSS Insider Trading Activity
TRAVELERSS insiders have traded $TRV stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN D SCHNITZER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,524 shares for an estimated $13,143,364.
- MOJGAN M LEFEBVRE (EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,336 shares for an estimated $8,766,105.
- WILLIAM H HEYMAN (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 29,740 shares for an estimated $7,750,334.
- MARIA OLIVO (EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl) sold 10,410 shares for an estimated $2,725,345
- MICHAEL FREDERICK KLEIN (EVP & President, Personal Ins.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,561,742
- ANDY F BESSETTE (EVP and Chief Admin Officer) sold 4,520 shares for an estimated $1,145,643
- DAVID DONNAY ROWLAND (EVP & Co-Chief Invest. Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,053,776
- DIANE KURTZMAN (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,941 shares for an estimated $1,026,451.
TRAVELERSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of TRAVELERSS stock to their portfolio, and 639 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,267,498 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,027,997,593
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,466,098 shares (+236.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $594,058,347
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 2,196,426 shares (+31132.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $580,866,819
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC removed 918,013 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,140,151
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 907,266 shares (+153.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,551,306
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 736,605 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,440,778
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 671,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,817,857
TRAVELERSS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TRV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
TRAVELERSS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024
TRAVELERSS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRV recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $273.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $310.0 on 01/24/2025
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $270.0 on 10/22/2024
- Meyer Shields from JMP Securities set a target price of $273.0 on 10/21/2024
- Harry Fong from Roth Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 10/21/2024
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $256.0 on 10/21/2024
- Cave Montazeri from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $277.0 on 10/18/2024
- Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital set a target price of $273.0 on 10/18/2024
