Travelers (TRV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Travelers (TRV) closed at $173.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had gained 0.72% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Travelers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Travelers is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.1 billion, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $36.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.16% and +5.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Travelers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% higher. Travelers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Travelers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.69, which means Travelers is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TRV's PEG ratio is currently 3.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

