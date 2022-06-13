Travelers (TRV) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Travelers (TRV) closed at $167.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 2.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Travelers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Travelers is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.07 billion, up 5.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $36.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.16% and +5.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Travelers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Travelers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Travelers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

Also, we should mention that TRV has a PEG ratio of 3.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

