Travelers (TRV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Travelers (TRV) reported $10.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 73% versus 69.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 73% versus 69.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 28% versus 28.7% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 28% versus 28.7% estimated by seven analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 101% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 98.1%.

: 101% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 98.1%. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance : 70% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 66.7%.

: 70% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 66.7%. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $101 million compared to the $91.73 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

: $101 million compared to the $91.73 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $769 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $723.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.

: $769 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $723.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%. Total Revenues- Premiums : $9.72 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $9.72 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Total Revenues- Fee income : $112 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $108.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $112 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $108.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenues- Fee income- Business Insurance : $102 million compared to the $100.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $102 million compared to the $100.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance : $3.83 billion compared to the $3.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $3.83 billion compared to the $3.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income- Business Insurance : $551 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $516.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.

: $551 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $516.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%. Revenues- Net investment income- Personal Insurance: $132 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%.

Shares of Travelers have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.