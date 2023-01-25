Travelers (TRV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Travelers (TRV) reported $9.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $3.40 for the same period compares to $5.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.61 billion, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 66.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.2%.

: 66.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.2%. Combined Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios) : 96.2% compared to the 93.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 96.2% compared to the 93.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting expense ratio : 27.9% versus 28.67% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 27.9% versus 28.67% estimated by five analysts on average. Total revenues-Net investment income : $625 million versus $623.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.9% change.

: $625 million versus $623.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.9% change. Total revenues-Fee income : $105 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $104.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $105 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $104.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Total revenues-Net premiums earned : $8.82 billion versus $8.81 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $8.82 billion versus $8.81 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Total revenues-Other Revenues: $82 million versus $83.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

Shares of Travelers have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

