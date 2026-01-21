Travelers (TRV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Travelers (TRV) reported $12.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $11.13 for the same period compares to $9.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.45, the EPS surprise was +31.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 80.2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 87%.

: 80.2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 87%. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 51.8% compared to the 58.4% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 51.8% compared to the 58.4% average estimate based on eight analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 28.4% compared to the 28.6% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 28.4% compared to the 28.6% average estimate based on eight analysts. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance : 55.1% compared to the 59.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 55.1% compared to the 59.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $1.05 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $1.05 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Total Revenues- Fee income : $125 million versus $128.52 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $125 million versus $128.52 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Total Revenues- Premiums : $11.15 billion versus $11.12 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $11.15 billion versus $11.12 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $125 million versus $117.76 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

: $125 million versus $117.76 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance : $5.7 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $5.7 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance : $4.4 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $4.4 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $1.05 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues- Personal Insurance: $26 million versus $26.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Travelers have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

