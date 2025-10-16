Travelers (TRV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Travelers (TRV) reported $12.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $8.14 for the same period compares to $5.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.01.

Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 28.6% compared to the 28.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 28.6% compared to the 28.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 58.7% versus 64.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 58.7% versus 64.7% estimated by eight analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 87.3% versus 93.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 87.3% versus 93.3% estimated by eight analysts on average. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Business Insurance : 29.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 29.8%.

: 29.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 29.8%. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $1.03 billion versus $981.4 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $1.03 billion versus $981.4 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Total Revenues- Premiums : $11.14 billion compared to the $11.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $11.14 billion compared to the $11.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $148 million compared to the $116.39 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.

: $148 million compared to the $116.39 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year. Total Revenues- Fee income : $127 million versus $123.68 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $127 million versus $123.68 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance : $4.39 billion versus $4.42 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $4.39 billion versus $4.42 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $1.04 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $1.04 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance : $5.7 billion compared to the $5.65 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $5.7 billion compared to the $5.65 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income- Bond & Specialty Insurance: $116 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $113.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Shares of Travelers have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

