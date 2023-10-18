Travelers (TRV) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

The Travelers Companies TRV reported third-quarter 2023 core income of $1.95 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.4%. The bottom line decreased 11.4% year over year, primarily attributable to higher catastrophe losses and net unfavorable prior-year reserve development. It was partially offset by a higher underlying underwriting gain and net investment income.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

Behind Q3 Headlines

Travelers’ total revenues increased 14% from the year-ago quarter to $10.6 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.



Net written premiums increased 14% year over year to a record $10.4 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $9.4 billion.



Net investment income increased 30% year over year to $769 million, primarily due to strong fixed-income returns. The figure was higher than our estimate of $655 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $724 million.



Catastrophe losses totaled $850 million, wider than $512 million pre-tax in the prior-year quarter. Catastrophe losses primarily resulted from numerous severe wind and hail storms in multiple states.



Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $868 million, up 43% year over year, driven by record net earned premiums of $9.7 billion and a consolidated underlying combined ratio, which improved by 90.6%. The combined ratio deteriorated 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 101 due to higher catastrophe losses and net unfavorable prior-year reserve development, partially offset by a lower underlying combined ratio.



Core return on equity contracted 100 bps to 6.9%. Adjusted book value per share of $115.78 increased 3.4% year over year. At quarter-end, statutory capital and surplus were $23.267 billion and the debt-to-capital ratio was 28.7%.

Segment Update

Business Insurance: Net written premiums increased 16% year over year to about $5 billion, reflecting strong renewal premium change and retention, as well as higher levels of new business. The increase in net written premiums also included the impact of the company’s quota share reinsurance agreement with the subsidiaries of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited effective Jan 1, 2023, which is included in the segment’s international results. It beat our estimate of $4.7 billion.



The combined ratio deteriorated 280 bps year over year to 99.1 due to higher net unfavorable prior-year reserve development, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses and a lower underlying combined ratio. Our estimate was 96.8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 97.



The segment income of $468 million decreased 0.6% year over year due to higher net unfavorable prior-year reserve development, partially offset by higher net investment income, underlying underwriting gain and lower catastrophe losses. The figure was lower than our estimate of $524.8 million.



Bond & Specialty Insurance: Net written premiums increased 4% year over year to $1 billion, reflecting strong production in surety, as well as strong retention and new business and positive renewal premium change in management liability. The figure was higher than our estimate of $966 million.



The combined ratio deteriorated 110 bps year over year to 73.6, attributable to a higher underlying combined ratio, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses and higher net favorable prior-year reserve development. Our estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate were both pegged at 79.



The segment income of $265 million increased 9.5% year over year to higher net investment income, stronger net favorable prior-year reserve development and lower catastrophe losses, partially offset by a lower underlying

underwriting gain. The figure was higher than our estimate of $243.3 million.



Personal Insurance: Net written premiums of $4.4 billion increased 14% year over year, reflecting higher pricing in both Domestic Homeowners and Other, Domestic Automobile and International. The figure was higher than our estimate of $3.6 billion.



The combined ratio deteriorated 280 bps year over year to 110 due to higher catastrophe losses, partially offset by a lower underlying combined ratio and higher net favorable prior-year reserve development. Our estimate was 108.4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 105.



Segment loss was $193 million, wider than $111 million. The increase in segment loss was due to higher catastrophe losses, partially offset by a higher underlying underwriting gain, net investment income and net favorable prior-year reserve development. Our estimate was pegged at a loss of $71.6 million.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

This property & casualty insurer bought back 0.6 million shares for $101 million in the reported quarter.



The board also approved a quarterly dividend of $1 per share. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec 8, 2023.



TRV had $6.105 billion remaining under authorizations as of Sep 30, 2023.

Zacks Rank

Travelers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another Insurer

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.09 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. The bottom line improved more than fourfold year over year. Net premiums written were $15.6 billion in the quarter, which grew 20% from $13 billion a year ago and beat our estimate of $14.2 billion.



Net premiums earned grew 20% to $14.9 billion and beat our estimate of $13.6 billion as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.8 billion. Net realized losses on securities were $149 million, narrower than a loss of $216.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 680 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 92.4.

Upcoming Releases

W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $1.14, suggesting an increase of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WRB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.



RLI Corporation RLI is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at 29 cents, suggesting a decrease of 42% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



RLI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.