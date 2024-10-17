Travelers (TRV) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Travelers (TRV) reported revenue of $11.85 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.24, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.68 billion, representing a surprise of +1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 93.2% versus 97.4% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 93.2% versus 97.4% estimated by 10 analysts on average. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 64.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 68.3%.

: 64.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 68.3%. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 28.4% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 28.5%.

: 28.4% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 28.5%. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance : 66.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 67.5%.

: 66.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 67.5%. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $904 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $882.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.

: $904 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $882.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%. Total Revenues- Fee income : $121 million versus $113.60 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $121 million versus $113.60 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Total Revenues- Premiums : $10.70 billion compared to the $10.58 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $10.70 billion compared to the $10.58 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $120 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $99.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.

: $120 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $99.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance : $5.47 billion versus $5.42 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

: $5.47 billion versus $5.42 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance : $4.42 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $4.42 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $1.01 billion compared to the $998.03 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $998.03 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues- Personal Insurance: $24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $23.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Shares of Travelers have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

