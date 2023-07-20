Travelers (TRV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Travelers (TRV) reported $10.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27, the EPS surprise was -97.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 77.9% versus 69.55% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 77.9% versus 69.55% estimated by six analysts on average. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 28.6% compared to the 28.53% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 28.6% compared to the 28.53% average estimate based on six analysts. Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 106.5% compared to the 98.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 106.5% compared to the 98.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance : 70% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.58%.

: 70% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.58%. Total Revenues- Fee income : $106 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $104.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $106 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $104.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Total Revenues- Premiums : $9.22 billion compared to the $9.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $9.22 billion compared to the $9.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $90.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

: $99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $90.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $712 million versus $669.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $712 million versus $669.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Total Revenues- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $996 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $996 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Revenues- Other revenues- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%.

: $7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $911 million versus $935.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $911 million versus $935.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenues- Net investment income- Bond & Specialty Insurance: $78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

Shares of Travelers have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.