Travelers (TRV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Travelers (TRV) reported $12.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $6.51 for the same period compares to $2.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +83.9%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 90.3% versus 99.1% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 90.3% versus 99.1% estimated by 10 analysts on average. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 61.7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 70.1%.

: 61.7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 70.1%. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 28.6% compared to the 29.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 28.6% compared to the 29.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance : 63.7% versus 67.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 63.7% versus 67.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $942 million versus $936.44 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

: $942 million versus $936.44 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Total Revenues- Fee income : $124 million compared to the $119.98 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $124 million compared to the $119.98 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Total Revenues- Premiums : $10.92 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $11.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $10.92 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $11.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $123 million versus $109.38 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.

: $123 million versus $109.38 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance : $5.55 billion compared to the $5.57 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $5.55 billion compared to the $5.57 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance : $4.36 billion versus $4.4 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $4.36 billion versus $4.4 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $1.02 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $1.02 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenues- Other revenues- Personal Insurance: $23 million versus $24.27 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Travelers have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

