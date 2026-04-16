Travelers (TRV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Travelers (TRV) reported $11.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing no change year over year. EPS of $7.71 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.98, the EPS surprise was +10.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 88.6% versus 90.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 88.6% versus 90.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 59.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62.4%.

: 59.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62.4%. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 29% versus 28.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 29% versus 28.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance : 63.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 63.3%.

: 63.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 63.3%. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Total Revenues- Fee income : $121 million compared to the $122.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $121 million compared to the $122.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Total Revenues- Premiums : $10.61 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $11.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $10.61 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $11.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $141 million compared to the $120.18 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.9% year over year.

: $141 million compared to the $120.18 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.9% year over year. Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance : $5.49 billion versus $5.66 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $5.49 billion versus $5.66 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance : $4.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

: $4.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $1.02 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $1.02 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Revenues- Other revenues- Personal Insurance: $32 million compared to the $25.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Travelers here>>>

Shares of Travelers have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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