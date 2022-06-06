Travelers (TRV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Travelers (TRV) closed the most recent trading day at $176.98, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had gained 1.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Travelers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Travelers is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.07 billion, up 5.12% from the prior-year quarter.

TRV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $36.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.16% and +5.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Travelers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. Travelers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Travelers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.81, which means Travelers is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that TRV currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

