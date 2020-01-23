Travelers' (TRV) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Surge Y/Y

The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s TRV fourth-quarter 2019 core income of $3.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 by 2.8%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 55.9% year over year.



The quarter benefited from lower cat loss, better premiums and operational excellence.



Behind the Q4 Headlines



Travelers’ total revenues rose 4% from the year-ago quarter to $8 billion.



Net written premiums grew 6% year over year to a record $7.1 billion owing to strength in each of the business segments, namely Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter of premium growth across all the business segments.



Net investment income dipped 2% year over year to $616 million.



Travelers’ underwriting gain of $513 million soared 280% year over year.



Combined ratio contracted 510 basis points (bps) year over year to 92.4%, attributable to lower cat loss. However, the same was partially offset by low net favorable prior-year reserve development and a higher underlying combined ratio.



At the end of the fourth quarter, statutory capital and surplus were $21.33 billion. Debt-to-capital ratio (excluding after-tax net unrealized investment gains) was 21.7%, within the company’s target range of 15-25%.



Adjusted book value per share was $92.76, up 6% from the 2018-end level.



Core return on equity was 14.8%, expanding 480 bps year over year.

Segment Update



Personal Insurance: Net written premiums came in at $2.7 billion, up 6% year over year.



Combined ratio contracted 1410 bps year over year to 88.5% owing to significantly low cat loss and higher net favorable prior-year reserve development.



Segmental income of $327 million skyrocketed 922% year over year on the back of lower cat loss. Moreover, the underwriting gain saw an upside on business volumes.



Bond & Specialty Insurance: Net written premiums rose 9% year over year to $714 million, primarily backed by continued strong retention, increased levels of renewal premium change, and strong new business in management liability and a steady strong surety production.



Combined ratio expanded 1380 bps year over year to 78.6% due to lower net favorable prior-year reserve development and a higher underlying combined ratio, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses.



Segment income dropped 24.1% year over year to $167 million on lower net favorable prior-year reserve development.



Business Insurance: Net written premiums increased 5% year over year to $3.7 billion, reflecting a consistently strong retention, higher renewal premium change and higher levels of new business.



Combined ratio contracted 190 bps year over year to 97.5% owing to significantly lower cat loss.



Segment income of $448 million was up 14.6% year over year. This uptrend is attributable to significantly lower catastrophe loss. However, the same was offset by lower net favorable prior-year reserve development and a lower underlying underwriting gain.



Dividend and Share Repurchase Update



This property & casualty insurer returned $588 million in the reported quarter. It repurchased 2.9 million shares worth of $376 million.



The board approved a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share to be paid out on Mar 31, 2020 to its shareholders of record at the close of business as of Mar 10, 2020.



