Travelers (TRV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Travelers (TRV) closed the most recent trading day at $165.28, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 0.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Travelers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, down 40.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.07 billion, up 5.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.43 per share and revenue of $36.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.66% and +5.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Travelers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower within the past month. Travelers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Travelers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

It is also worth noting that TRV currently has a PEG ratio of 3.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

