Travelers (TRV) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Travelers in Focus

Based in New York, Travelers (TRV) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -12.6%. The insurer is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.93 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.27%. This compares to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield of 0.8% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.81%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.72 is up 1.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Travelers has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.78%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Travelers's payout ratio is 30%, which means it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

TRV is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $14.11 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 13.61%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, TRV is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

