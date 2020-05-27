Travelers (TRV) Becomes BrokerTech's First Carrier Partner

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV has entered into a partnership with BrokerTech Ventures (BTV).



To improve innovation, BTV enters into strategic partnerships with some of the greatest insurtech forces in the industry. Per this deal, Travelers will be added as the first carrier partner to the platform.



BTV, formed in 2019 and founded in Des Moines, IA, is the first broker-led investor group and accelerator program. It delivers innovation to the insurance agent-broker industry. It invests in research and testing for each of the startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels.



BTV comprises 13 super-regional, privately-held insurance brokerage firms, spanning from Silicon Valley to New Jersey, representing nearly $30 billion in collective annual premiums. BTV plans to add additional brokers to the platform in the near term.



The partnership between BTV and Travelers is a strategic fit as it will enable the latter to collaborate on technology solutions for agents and brokers. Further, both the companies will be able to meet the needs of their customers digitally.



Travelers has partnerships with several incubators that provide it with easy access to startups, which are focused on developing technology solutions for the insurance industry.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurer have lost 24.6% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 20.9%. Nonetheless, the company’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position should drive shares higher.



