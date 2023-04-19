Travelers (TRV) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

The Travelers Companies TRV reported first-quarter 2022 core income of $4.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 and our estimate of $3.41. Shares gained 2.3% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.



However, the bottom line decreased 2.6% year over year. The year-over-year decline reflects higher catastrophe losses and lower net favorable prior-year reserve development. However, a higher underlying underwriting gain and higher net investment income were partial offsets.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

Behind Q1 Headlines

Travelers’ total revenues increased 10% from the year-ago quarter to $9.7 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums. The top-line figure however missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.8 billion.



Net written premiums increased 12% year over year to a record $9.4 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $8.9 billion.



Net investment income increased 4.1% year over year to $663 million, primarily due to higher income in the fixed-income investment portfolio. The figure was lower than our estimate of $683.7 million.



Catastrophe losses totaled $422 million, wider than $36 million pre-tax in the prior-year quarter. Catastrophe losses primarily resulted from severe wind and hail storms in multiple states.



Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $501 million, down 12.9% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 410 basis points (bps) year over year to 95.4 due to higher catastrophe losses and lower net favorable prior-year reserve development, partially offset by a lower underlying combined ratio.



Core return on equity contracted 100 basis points to 14.5%. Adjusted book value per share of $116.55 increased 4% year over year. Leverage improved 130 basis points to 24. At the end of the quarter, statutory capital and surplus was $23.7 billion.

Segment Update

Business Insurance: Net written premiums increased 15% year over year to about $5.2 billion, benefiting from strong renewal premium change and retention as well as higher levels of new business. It beat our estimate of $4.5 billion.



The combined ratio deteriorated 270 bps year over year to 93.6 due to higher catastrophe losses and lower net favorable prior-year reserve development, partially offset by a lower underlying combined ratio.



Segment income of $756 million increased 13% year over year, driven by higher underlying underwriting gain, partially offset by higher catastrophe losses and lower net favorable prior-year reserve development. The figure was higher than our estimate of $444.1 million.



Bond & Specialty Insurance: Net written premiums increased slightly year over year to $886 million, reflecting strong retention, new business and renewal premium change in management liability, as well as strong production in surety. The figure was lower than our estimate of $909.2 million.



The combined ratio deteriorated 200 bps year over year to 80, attributable to a higher underlying combined ratio and higher catastrophe losses, partially offset by higher net favorable prior year reserve development.



Segment income of $207 million decreased 4.6.% year over year due to a lower underlying underwriting gain, partially offset by higher net favorable prior year reserve development and higher net investment income. The figure was higher than our estimate of $181.7 million.



Personal Insurance: Net written premiums of $3.4 billion increased 12% year over year, driven by higher pricing in both Domestic Automobile and Domestic Homeowners and Other. The figure was in line with our estimate.



The combined ratio deteriorated 620 bps year over year to 101.5 due to higher catastrophe losses and a slightly higher underlying combined ratio, partially offset by higher net favorable prior year reserve development.



Segment income was $83 million, a drop from $225 million earned in the year-ago quarter due to higher catastrophe losses, partially offset by a higher underlying underwriting gain and higher net favorable prior year reserve development.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

This property & casualty insurer returned $680 million to shareholders in the first quarter. It bought back 2.5 million shares for $462 million in the reported quarter.



The board also approved an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1 per share, marking 19 consecutive years of dividend increase. The dividend will be paid out on Jun 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jun 9, 2023.



It also approved a $5 billion share buyback program. This is in addition to the $1.605 billion that remained from the previous authorizations as of Mar 31, 2023

Zacks Rank

Travelers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another Insurer

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 65 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 as well as our estimate of $1.50. The bottom line declined 20.7% year over year.



Operating revenues were about $14.2 billion, up 15.8% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 15% increase in premiums, 18.5% higher fees and other revenues, a 7.1% increase in service revenues and 73.2% higher investment income. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.1 billion and our estimate of $13.1 billion.



Net premiums earned grew 15% to $13.5 billion and beat our estimate of $12.6 billion. The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 450 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 99.

Upcoming Releases

W.R. Corporation WRB will report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at $1.20, suggesting an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WRB’s bottom line beat estimates in the last four quarters.



RLI Corporation RLI will report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 19 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at $1.21, suggesting a decrease of 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



RLI’s bottom line beat estimates in the last four quarters.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.