Travelers Q4 Profit Beats View, Revenue Matches Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.31 billion or $5.10 per diluted share, up from $873 million or $3.35 per share in the previous-year quarter.

Core income was $4.91 per share, compared to $3.32 per share in the prior year quarter Total revenues for the quarter grew 4 percent to $8.40 billion from $8.06 billion last year. Net written premiums increased 3 percent to $7.27 billion from $7.08 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter on revenues of $7.27 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2021.

