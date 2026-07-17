Travelers Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Catastrophe Losses

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported second-quarter 2026 core income of $10.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 by 92.7%. The bottom line climbed 54% year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.27 billion by 1.5%.



The earnings strength was driven by lower catastrophe losses, higher favorable prior-year reserve development, stronger net investment income and improved underlying underwriting performance. Net written premiums totaled $11.53 billion during the quarter.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

TRV Delivers Strong Underwriting Performance

Travelers generated core income of $2.16 billion, up 44% year over year, while net income increased 46% to $2.21 billion.



Net investment income rose 14% year over year to $1.07 billion pre-tax ($883 million after tax), benefiting from a higher yield on the long-term fixed-income portfolio and growth in average invested assets. Catastrophe losses narrowed to $518 million pre-tax from $927 million a year earlier. Net favorable prior-year reserve development improved to $578 million pre-tax from $315 million.

Travelers Revenue and Profitability Trends

Total revenues, excluding realized investment gains, were $12.09 billion, nearly flat year over year and below the consensus estimate. Net written premiums of $11.53 billion were essentially unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Excluding the impact of the Canadian business divestiture, net written premiums increased 2%.



The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 83.6%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses, stronger reserve development and a better underlying combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio improved 60 basis points to 84.1%, while underlying underwriting income reached $1.68 billion pre-tax.

TRV Segment Results Reflect Broad-Based Strength

Business Insurance generated net written premiums of $5.98 billion, up 3% year over year, or 5% excluding the Canadian divestiture. Segment income increased 47% to $1.20 billion, while the combined ratio improved 680 basis points to 86.8% due to higher net favorable prior year reserve development, lower catastrophe losses and an improvement in the underlying combined ratio.



Bond & Specialty Insurance delivered net written premiums of $1.24 billion, up 14% year over year, driven by strong surety and management liability production.



Segment income decreased 4.1% to $234 million, while the combined ratio deteriorated 250 basis points to 82.8% due to a higher underlying combined ratio and lower net favorable prior year reserve development, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses.



Personal Insurance reported net written premiums of $4.31 billion, down 8%, reflecting the Canadian business sale, though retention remained solid across Auto and Homeowners.



Segment income increased 54.8% to $827 million, while the combined ratio improved 890 basis points to 79.5% due to lower catastrophe losses, an improvement in the underlying combined ratio, and higher net favorable prior year reserve development.

Travelers Maintains Capital Strength

Travelers ended the quarter with total assets of $143.58 billion and shareholders' equity of $33.12 billion, an increase of 1% from year-end 2025. Book value per share increased 5% from year-end 2025 to $158.81, while adjusted book value per share rose 6% to $168.20.



During the quarter, the company repurchased 4.3 million shares for $1.31 billion and paid dividends of $266 million, returning total capital of $1.58 billion to shareholders. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable on Sept. 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on Sept. 10, 2026.

TRV Outlook Supported by Strong Fundamentals

Management highlighted continued pricing discipline, strong retention and record new business in several commercial insurance lines. Business Insurance posted record new business of $805 million, while Bond & Specialty Insurance benefited from robust Surety production.

The company expects its full-year 2026 underwriting expense ratio to be approximately 28.5%. Management also emphasized that strong earnings, cash flow and capital generation continue to support investments in technology, including artificial intelligence, while maintaining significant capital returns to shareholders.

Zacks Rank

TRV currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another P&C Insurer

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The bottom line, however, decreased 6.1% year over year. Net premiums written were $21.1 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $20.1 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 6% to $21.6 billion. The reported figure met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net realized gains on securities were $604 million, up 56% year over year. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 110 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s level to 87.1.

Upcoming Releases

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 20, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.09, suggesting an increase of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WRB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing in one.



Chubb Limited CB is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $6.60, suggesting an increase of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



CB’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.