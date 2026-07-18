Travelers' Profit Jumped 46% and Its Stock Popped 9% While Chip Stocks Crashed. Here's What Drove It.

Key Points

Travelers' second-quarter net income rose 46% year over year to $2.2 billion.

Catastrophe losses fell to $518 million from $927 million a year earlier.

The stock jumped about 9% on Friday even as the broader market fell.

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Travelers (NYSE: TRV) earned $2.2 billion in the second quarter, up 46% year over year, and its stock jumped about 9% on Friday to close at $368.98. The biggest driver was straightforward: catastrophe losses fell by nearly half.

The rally stood out because of everything around it. Semiconductor stocks sold off hard on Friday as investors questioned lofty artificial intelligence (AI) valuations, dragging the major indexes lower. The insurer rallied anyway.

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Where the 46% came from

Travelers reported second-quarter net income of $10.26 per diluted share, up from $6.53 in the year-ago quarter. Its combined ratio, which measures claims and expenses as a percentage of premiums (lower is better), improved to 83.6% from 90.3%.

The jump was largely driven by three items.

First, catastrophe losses came in at $518 million before taxes, down from $927 million a year earlier -- a far calmer quarter for storms.

Second, the company booked $578 million of favorable prior-year reserve development. In plain terms, claims from past years are costing less than Travelers had set aside for them, and the difference flows back into earnings.

Third, investment income keeps climbing. After-tax net investment income rose 14% year over year to $883 million as higher yields work through the insurer's bond portfolio.

The underlying business improved, too -- just more modestly. The underlying combined ratio, which strips out catastrophes and reserve changes, came in at 84.1%, versus 84.7% a year ago. And net written premiums were about flat at $11.5 billion -- up about 2% excluding a Canadian business Travelers sold earlier this year. So the core engine got a little better, while the volatile items accounted for most of the 46% profit jump.

What it means for the stock

A quarter like this shows Travelers' earnings power when the weather cooperates. Core return on equity reached 24.9%, book value per share climbed 5% from year-end to $158.81, and the company returned about $1.6 billion to shareholders in the quarter, including $1.3 billion of buybacks.

Even after Friday's pop, the stock trades at about 10 times earnings. That's arguably a modest price for this kind of earnings power.

Of course, quarters like this won't repeat on schedule. Catastrophe losses swing with the weather, reserve releases aren't guaranteed, and modest premium growth limits how fast the underlying business can compound. Investors shouldn't extrapolate a light-storm quarter into a permanent run rate.

But the durable pieces (disciplined underwriting and rising investment income) were also on display, and those carry forward. That combination is why an insurance stock could rally 9% on a day the market punished nearly everything else.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.