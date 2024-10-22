Travelers price target raised to $270 from $233 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski raised the firm’s price target on Travelers (TRV) to $270 from $233 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s personal lines segment is expected to underperform its ten-year averages by 110bps and 40bps in 2024 and 2025, respectively, though it is not at risk of potentially “over-earning” on its combined ratio metric relative to historical levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

