News & Insights

Stocks

Travelers price target raised to $270 from $233 at BMO Capital

October 22, 2024 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski raised the firm’s price target on Travelers (TRV) to $270 from $233 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s personal lines segment is expected to underperform its ten-year averages by 110bps and 40bps in 2024 and 2025, respectively, though it is not at risk of potentially “over-earning” on its combined ratio metric relative to historical levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.