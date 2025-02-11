News & Insights

Travelers Issues Preliminary Estimate Of Catastrophe Losses For California Wildfires

February 11, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) said the preliminary estimate of catastrophe losses relating to the January 2025 California wildfires is $1.7 billion pre-tax or $1.3 billion after-tax. The company noted that its preliminary estimate includes losses from the personal and commercial segments, including the Fidelis quota share, as well as estimated assessments from the California FAIR Plan and recoveries from reinsurance.

Alan Schnitzer, CEO, said: "As a company deeply embedded in the communities we serve, we are on the ground providing critical resources and support that our customers and neighbors need to recover and rebuild."

