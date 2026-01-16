Travelers Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV is expected to register a decline in its bottom line but an improvement in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 21, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRV’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $12.41 billion, indicating 2.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.37 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRV’s fourth-quarter earnings has moved north 0.3% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year decrease of 8.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TRV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Travelers this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below.



TRV’s Earnings ESP: Travelers has an Earnings ESP of -0.10%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $8.36 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.37. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

TRV’s Zacks Rank: The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors to Consider

Better performances across all three segments are likely to aid Travelers’ fourth-quarter results.



Premiums are likely to have benefited from better pricing, a solid renewal rate change, strong retention and exposure growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $11.1 billion, indicating an increase of 2.4% from the year-ago reported number. We estimate premiums to increase 1.9% to $11 billion.



A higher average level of fixed maturity investments and higher long-term average yields are likely to aid investment results in the to-be-reported quarter. Management estimates fixed income NII of approximately $810 million after tax in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1 billion, implying an increase of 9.8% from the year-ago reported number. We estimate net investment income to increase 10.4% to $1 billion.



The Personal Insurance segment is likely to have benefited from strong retention rates, increased new business premiums and positive renewal premium change, particularly in the Homeowners business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $4.4 billion, indicating an increase of 2.4% from the year-ago reported number. We estimate premiums at Personal Insurance to be $4.5 billion, suggesting an improvement of 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment is likely to have benefited from strong retention rates, positive renewal premium changes, and increased new business premiums, as well as increases in the United Kingdom and broader Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1 billion, indicating an increase of 3.3% from the year-ago reported number. We estimate premiums at Bond & Specialty Insurance to be $1 billion, suggesting an improvement of 0.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Strong retention rates, positive renewal premium changes and increased new business premiums are likely to have aided premiums at Business Insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $5.6 billion, indicating an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago reported number. We estimate premiums at Business Insurance to be $5.5 billion, suggesting an improvement of 0.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



An increase in net written premiums, coupled with higher net investment income and other revenues, is likely to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Better pricing and increased exposure, coupled with prudent underwriting, are expected to have aided underwriting profitability, which, in turn, is expected to have led to an improvement in the combined ratio. We estimate the combined ratio to be 84.4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 87.



However, expenses are expected to have risen due to higher claims and claim adjustment expenses, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, general and administrative expenses, and interest expenses. We estimate expenses to increase 8.3% in the to-be-reported quarter to $10.2 billion.



Continued share buybacks are anticipated to have provided an additional boost to the bottom line.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three P&C insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +3.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.42, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.25, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.6%.



KNSL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR has an Earnings ESP of +7.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.50, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.8%.



RNR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.