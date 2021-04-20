Markets
Travelers Cos. Boosts Qtly. Dividend 4%, Authorizes Addl. $5 Bln Share Buyback - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, property casualty insurer Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) announced that its Board of Directors declared a 4 percent higher regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2021.

The Board of Directors also authorized an additional $5.0 billion of share repurchases. This amount is in addition to the $805 million that remained from previous authorizations as of March 31, 2021. This authorization does not have a stated expiration date.

