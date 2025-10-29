Travelers Companies (XTRA:PA9) Price Target Increased by 43.06% to 258.16

The average one-year price target for Travelers Companies (XTRA:PA9) has been revised to 258,16 € / share. This is an increase of 43.06% from the prior estimate of 180,46 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202,51 € to a high of 289,02 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.71% from the latest reported closing price of 231,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PA9 is 0.30%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 219,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,627K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,875K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PA9 by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PA9 by 8.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,432K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PA9 by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,542K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PA9 by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,520K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing an increase of 39.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PA9 by 54.38% over the last quarter.

