Is The Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Travelers (TRV) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Travelers is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Travelers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRV's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TRV has returned about 37.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 26% on average. This means that Travelers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB). The stock has returned 27.9% year-to-date.

For CrossFirst Bankshares, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Travelers is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 31.2% this year, meaning that TRV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CrossFirst Bankshares, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 78-stock industry is ranked #49. The industry has moved +7.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Travelers and CrossFirst Bankshares as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

