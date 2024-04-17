Travelers Companies (TRV) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 238.89

The average one-year price target for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) has been revised to 238.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 225.95 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 213.11 to a high of 274.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.07% from the latest reported closing price of 223.12 / share.

Travelers Companies Declares $1.00 Dividend

On January 19, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $223.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.35%, the lowest has been 1.73%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 214,270K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,584K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,363K shares, representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 37.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,267K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,645K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,182K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,766K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,325K shares, representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 67.30% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,712K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,339K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Travelers Companies Background Information

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

