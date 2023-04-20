Travelers Companies (TRV) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Travelers Companies said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $182.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.32%, a decrease of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 221,793K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.97% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is $202.60. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from its latest reported closing price of $182.57.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is $38,196MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Green Square Capital Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CFA - VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 10.30% over the last quarter.

SHAPX - ClearBridge Appreciation Fund holds 790K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Invesco Select Equity Income Managed Volatility Fund Service Class holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust - Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Class I Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 82.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 456.58% over the last quarter.

Travelers Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

