Travelers Companies Shares Rise 5% On Upbeat Q4 Results

January 19, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of insurance company The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) are rising more than 5% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, primarily driven by growth in premium.

Earned premium increased to $9.973 billion from $8.817 billion last year.

Net income in the fourth quarter increased significantly to $1.626 billion, or $6.99 per share, from $819 million, or $3.44 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Core income was $1.633 billion or $7.01 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $5.02 per share.

TRV, currently at $208.51, has traded in the range of $157.33 - $196.84 in the last 1 year.

