Travelers Companies Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) reported what executives described as an “excellent” second quarter of 2026, supported by strong underwriting results across all three business segments, higher investment income and favorable reserve development.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Schnitzer said the insurer earned core income of $2.2 billion, or $10.04 per diluted share, and generated a core return on equity of 24.9% for the quarter. Over the trailing four quarters, Travelers produced a core return on equity of 24.2%.

“We’re pleased to report an excellent second quarter and another in a sustained run of successful quarters, with very strong underwriting performance across all three segments and a terrific result from our investment portfolio,” Schnitzer said.

Pre-tax underwriting income totaled $1.7 billion, while the combined ratio improved to 83.6%. The underlying combined ratio improved to 84.1%, which management attributed to a lower underlying loss ratio. Chief Financial Officer Dan Frey said underlying underwriting income reached $1.3 billion after tax, marking the company’s eighth consecutive quarter above $1 billion.

Investment Income and Capital Returns Strengthen Results

After-tax net investment income rose 14% from the prior-year quarter to $883 million. Frey said fixed income investment income benefited from higher yields and a higher level of invested assets, while alternative investment income also increased. He noted that new money yields at the end of the second quarter were about 90 basis points above the yield embedded in the portfolio.

Travelers expects fixed income net investment income, including earnings from short-term securities, of approximately $840 million in the third quarter and roughly $870 million in the fourth quarter, consistent with prior guidance, Frey said.

Operating cash flow was $1.9 billion for the quarter and surpassed $11 billion over the trailing 12 months. Adjusted book value per share, which excludes unrealized investment gains and losses, was $168.20 at quarter-end, up 16% from a year earlier.

The company returned more than $1.5 billion of capital to shareholders during the quarter, including $266 million of dividends and $1.3 billion of share repurchases. Frey said Travelers had about $3.9 billion remaining under prior board authorizations for buybacks.

Schnitzer emphasized that the company’s capital management priorities remain reinvestment in the business, organic or inorganic, where attractive returns are available, followed by returning excess capital to shareholders.

Business Insurance Posts Record Segment Income

Business Insurance generated segment income of $1.2 billion, a second-quarter record, according to Greg Toczydlowski, president of Business Insurance. The segment’s underlying combined ratio was 88.2%, also a second-quarter record.

Net written premiums in Business Insurance reached $6 billion. Excluding the impact of the sale of the company’s Canadian business in the first quarter, net written premiums increased 5% from the prior-year quarter. Toczydlowski said growth was led by a 7% increase in Middle Market and a 4% increase in Select.

National property premiums declined as Travelers maintained disciplined underwriting standards, passing on business where pricing and terms did not align with the company’s view of risk. However, Schnitzer said property premiums were higher in both small commercial and middle market businesses.

Renewal premium change in the segment was 4.8%. Excluding property, renewal premium change was 7.8% and roughly flat sequentially. Retention remained strong at 86%, while new business reached a quarterly record of $805 million, up 8% from the prior-year quarter.

In response to an analyst question about whether Travelers might relax underwriting standards or pricing to accelerate growth given its elevated return on equity, Schnitzer rejected the idea.

“Competing on pricing in this business is a fool’s errand,” Schnitzer said. He added that Travelers’ objective is to compete on franchise value rather than lower prices.

Bond & Specialty Insurance Benefits From Surety Growth

Bond & Specialty Insurance reported segment income of $234 million and a combined ratio of 82.8%. Net written premiums rose 14% to a record $1.2 billion.

Jeff Klenk, president of Bond & Specialty Insurance, said domestic management liability retention improved to 88%, while renewal premium change remained consistent. New business in that area increased 8%.

The company’s surety business posted 40% growth in net written premiums, also reaching a record level. Klenk said production was broad across the portfolio and included a small number of large projects as well as increased bonding for data center development.

Asked about the durability of surety growth, Klenk said surety production can vary because most production comes from new bonds rather than renewals. Still, he said Travelers is positioned to benefit from future infrastructure investment, including public spending and data center-related projects.

Personal Insurance Delivers Strong Profitability

Personal Insurance generated segment income of $827 million. Michael Klein, president of Personal Insurance, said the result reflected strong underlying underwriting income, modest catastrophe losses and favorable prior-year reserve development.

The segment’s combined ratio was 79.5%, while the underlying combined ratio was 77.3%. Net written premiums totaled $4.3 billion, with solid retention in both automobile and homeowners and higher new business in homeowners.

In automobile, the combined ratio was 82.8%, including a 4.5-point benefit from favorable prior-year reserve development. The underlying combined ratio improved slightly more than three points from the prior-year quarter to 85.8%. Klein said favorable loss experience across coverages contributed to the improvement, including about a two-point benefit from re-estimating the prior quarter in the current year.

In homeowners and other, the combined ratio was 76.7%, reflecting modest catastrophe losses and very strong underlying underwriting income. The underlying combined ratio was 70.1%, comparable with a strong prior-year quarter.

Klein said Travelers continues to pursue profitable growth by adjusting rates to reflect profitability, enhancing product and pricing segmentation, refining eligibility restrictions and seeking new agent appointments and book consolidation opportunities.

Technology, AI and Reinsurance Remain Focus Areas

Executives repeatedly pointed to technology and artificial intelligence initiatives as contributors to underwriting performance and efficiency. Schnitzer said Travelers continues to invest more than $1.5 billion annually, including in focused technology initiatives such as AI, to strengthen competitive advantages.

Toczydlowski highlighted AI advancements in Travis, the company’s digital platform for small commercial business, including submission uploads, data extraction, pre-filled submission information and underwriting rules that can generate quotes in seconds.

Frey also discussed reinsurance actions. Travelers replaced an expiring catastrophe bond in May with a new bond, increasing the size from $575 million to $750 million and slightly decreasing the retention. On July 1, the company renewed its Northeast property catastrophe excess-of-loss treaty, which continues to provide $1 billion of occurrence coverage above a $2.75 billion attachment point.

Frey said Travelers chose not to renew the personal lines catastrophe excess-of-loss treaty it had purchased in 2024 and 2025, citing the efficiency of its all-perils enterprise-wide general corporate catastrophe treaty renewed at Jan. 1.

Looking ahead, management said it remains confident in the durability of the company’s underwriting income, investment income and balance sheet strength. Schnitzer said Travelers’ earnings engine is “tuned to continue delivering industry-leading returns at industry-low volatility.”

About Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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