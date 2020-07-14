Markets
TRV

Travelers Companies Projects Core Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) said, for the second quarter, the company expects to report a net loss per share of $0.16 and a core loss per share of $0.20, resulting from a high level of catastrophe losses and, losses in the non-fixed income investment portfolio. The company's estimate for catastrophe losses is $854 million pre-tax ($673 million after-tax), net of reinsurance.

The company expects to report net investment income of $268 million pre-tax ($251 million after-tax), for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular