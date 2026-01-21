The Travelers Companies Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.496 billion, or $11.06 per share. This compares with $2.082 billion, or $8.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.511 billion or $11.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $12.432 billion from $12.008 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.496 Bln. vs. $2.082 Bln. last year. -EPS: $11.06 vs. $8.96 last year. -Revenue: $12.432 Bln vs. $12.008 Bln last year.

