The Travelers Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.509 billion, or $6.53 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.504 billion or $6.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $12.116 billion from $11.283 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.509 Bln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.53 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $12.116 Bln vs. $11.283 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.