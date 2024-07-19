The Travelers Companies Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV):

Earnings: $534 million in Q2 vs. -$14 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.29 in Q2 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $585 million or $2.51 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.98 per share Revenue: $11.28 billion in Q2 vs. $10.10 billion in the same period last year.

