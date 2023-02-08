TravelCenters of America (TA) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $49.05, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 6.4% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.07% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

TravelCenters of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.53 billion, up 24.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TravelCenters of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note TravelCenters of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.44, which means TravelCenters of America is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

