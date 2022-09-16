TravelCenters of America (TA) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $58.96, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 0.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TravelCenters of America as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.72 billion, up 39.96% from the year-ago period.

TA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $10.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.94% and +44.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TravelCenters of America currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TravelCenters of America has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.83, so we one might conclude that TravelCenters of America is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



