TravelCenters of America (TA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $84.10, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 81.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.88%.

TravelCenters of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TravelCenters of America is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.53 billion, up 24.43% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TravelCenters of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, TravelCenters of America currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.82, so we one might conclude that TravelCenters of America is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

