TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $86.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 2.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TravelCenters of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TravelCenters of America is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.28 billion, down 0.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $9.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -57.08% and -12.07%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TravelCenters of America is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TravelCenters of America currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.16.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

