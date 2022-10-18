TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $57.88, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TravelCenters of America as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, TravelCenters of America is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 40.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +96.59% and +43.11%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.88% higher. TravelCenters of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TravelCenters of America currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.9.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

