TravelCenters of America (TA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $84.51, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 77.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TravelCenters of America as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.28 billion, down 0.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $9.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -57.08% and -12.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TravelCenters of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, TravelCenters of America is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.06, so we one might conclude that TravelCenters of America is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.