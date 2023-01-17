TravelCenters of America (TA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TravelCenters of America (TA) closed the most recent trading day at $47.35, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 2.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

TravelCenters of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.53 billion, up 24.43% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TravelCenters of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TravelCenters of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.54.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

